Following its launch in India last week, Ducati Panigale V2 has started arriving at dealerships across the country. The motorcycle is the company's first BS6-compliant offering and replaces the 959 Panigale. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with an aggressive look, some nifty electronic driving aids like wheelie control and cornering ABS, as well as a 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Ducati Panigale V2: At a glance

The Ducati Panigale V2 sits on a monocoque aluminum frame and offers a fully-faired aggressive design, featuring dual-split LED headlamps, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a transparent visor. The sports bike gets a single-sided swingarm and sporty alloy wheels. It also packs a 4.3-inch digital instrument panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity.

Information Power and performance

The Ducati Panigale V2 draws power from a BS6-compliant 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that generates 155hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati Panigale V2 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, bi-directional quick-shifter, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, engine brake control, and cornering ABS. It also offers three riding modes- Race, Sport, and Street. The suspension duties are handled by 43mm Showa big-piston forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?