Tata Motors has launched a new variant of its Nexon sub-compact SUV in India called the XM (S). It comes as a mid-range trim and offers features like an electric sunroof, projector headlamps, and a ConnectNext 3.5-inch Harman infotainment console. The new variant will be available with same engine options as the rest of the range. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Nexon XM (S): At a glance

The Tata Nexon XM (S) has a sporty look, featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a chrome-covered grille, and silver-colored skid plates. It also gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs and taillights. On the sides, the sub-compact SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,498mm and a ground clearance of 209mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Nexon XM (S) offers a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sub-compact SUV sports a ConnectNext 3.5-inch Harman infotainment console with support for Bluetooth connectivity. On the safety front, it provides two airbags, ABS with EBD, 'follow-me-home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Tata Nexon XM (S) is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel. The petrol motor makes 118hp of power and 170Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill generates 108hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the sub-compact SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?