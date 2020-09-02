Kia Motors will launch the recently-unveiled Sonet sub-compact SUV in India on September 18. It will be available in Tech Line and GT Line trims, and offer features like Bose audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and an air purifier. The crossover will be offered with four engine options and is currently up for booking. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Kia Sonet: At a glance

Kia Sonet will offer a sporty design, featuring a 'Tiger Nose' grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silver-covered faux skid plate, and an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, OVRMs, and 16-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, it will have a ground clearance of 211mm, and a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet will have a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier, and a Bose sound system. It will also sport a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the company's UVO connected car technology. For safety, the car will offer multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

Kia Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The 1.2-liter petrol motor makes 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol mill generates 118hp/172Nm. The diesel engine makes 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT), based on the tuning. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?