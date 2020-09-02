Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 04:28 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of their launch in India this month, BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for its BS6-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes.
The duo can be pre-ordered via the company's dealerships as well as the official website for a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
The G 310 twins will feature an all-LED lighting setup, ride-by-wire technology, and a digital instrument console.
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will have a tubular frame and an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, as well as attractive body graphics.
The twins will also offer an all-LED setup for lighting, a fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, golden-colored forks, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 34hp of power and 27Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A slipper-clutch might also be on offer.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire technology.
The suspension duties on both the motorcycles will be handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a central spring strut on the rear end.
The BS6-compliant BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India later this month. They are expected to carry some premium over the outgoing models, which sport a price-tag of Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.49 lakh, respectively.
