Ahead of their launch in India this month, BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for its BS6-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS motorbikes. The duo can be pre-ordered via the company's dealerships as well as the official website for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The G 310 twins will feature an all-LED lighting setup, ride-by-wire technology, and a digital instrument console.

Design 2020 BMW G 310 R and GS: At a glance

Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will have a tubular frame and an off-road friendly design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, as well as attractive body graphics. The twins will also offer an all-LED setup for lighting, a fully-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, golden-colored forks, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 34hp of power and 27Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. A slipper-clutch might also be on offer.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire technology. The suspension duties on both the motorcycles will be handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front and a central spring strut on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?