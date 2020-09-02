Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 08:03 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch, unofficial bookings for the MG Gloster SUV have commenced in India. According to TimesDrive, certain dealerships of the company have started taking pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
The Gloster is tipped to come with a premium cabin, a hi-tech a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and host of safety features including a collision avoidance system (CAS).
The upcoming Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 that is sold in China. It will feature a large chrome-covered octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and adaptive LED headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
The rear section will have a faux diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and wrap-around LED taillights.
The Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls.
The SUV will also pack a digital instrument panel and a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system console with support for i-Smart connectivity suite.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and hands-free auto-parking.
The specifications of the MG Gloster are yet to be revealed. However, it should be available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 220hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel mill that generates 218hp/480Nm.
Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the SUV are expected to be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.
According to the reports, the MG Gloster will be released in India around November. As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the flagship SUV to be launched in the range of Rs. 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom).
