Ahead of its launch, unofficial bookings for the MG Gloster SUV have commenced in India. According to TimesDrive, certain dealerships of the company have started taking pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The Gloster is tipped to come with a premium cabin, a hi-tech a 12.3-inch infotainment panel, and host of safety features including a collision avoidance system (CAS).

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The upcoming Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 that is sold in China. It will feature a large chrome-covered octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and adaptive LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The rear section will have a faux diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a rear AC vent with dedicated controls. The SUV will also pack a digital instrument panel and a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system console with support for i-Smart connectivity suite. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and hands-free auto-parking.

Engine Power and performance

The specifications of the MG Gloster are yet to be revealed. However, it should be available in two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 220hp/360Nm, and a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel mill that generates 218hp/480Nm. Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the SUV are expected to be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?