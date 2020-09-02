Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 08:09 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Rolls-Royce has introduced the second-generation of its Ghost sedan, 11 years after the launch of the original model.
It offers an updated design, an ultra-luxurious cabin with hi-tech features, and a mighty 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.
In India, the all-new Ghost carries a price-tag of Rs 6.95 crore and is expected to reach customers in 2021.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is based on an aluminum space-frame architecture that we have seen on the Phantom and Cullinan.
The sedan features a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a massive air dam, laser headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, body-colored ORVMs, iconic "suicide doors", and dual exhaust pipes.
It has a wheelbase of 3,295mm and an overall length of 5,546mm.
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost draws power from a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 571hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and offers a top-speed of 250km/h.
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost has a minimalist 4-seater cabin with an illuminated dashboard, a 1,300W sound system, a built-in air purifier, automatic climate control, extensive soundproofing, and adaptive cruise control.
The sedan also packs a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it offers multiple airbags, auto-parking, a 360-degree camera arrangement, and a head-up display among other features.
In India, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) and the deliveries for the premium vehicle are expected to commence in 2021.
