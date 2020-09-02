Rolls-Royce has introduced the second-generation of its Ghost sedan, 11 years after the launch of the original model.

It offers an updated design, an ultra-luxurious cabin with hi-tech features, and a mighty 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.

In India, the all-new Ghost carries a price-tag of Rs 6.95 crore and is expected to reach customers in 2021.

Here's our roundup.