02 Sep 2020
Hyundai Kona N Line SUV breaks cover: Check what's new
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled its much-anticipated Kona N Line SUV.
The performance-centric model sports a bolder design with several N Line elements, an updated cabin with hi-tech features and ambient lighting, some nifty safety provisions, and four engine options.
It is likely to go on sale in South Korea later this year.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Hyundai Kona N Line: At a glance
The Hyundai Kona N Line has an eye-catching design, featuring a black mesh grille, N-style aerodynamic skid plates with low-lying corner fins, and an all-LED lighting setup.
On the sides, the sub-compact SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
There is also a large aerodynamic diffuser and a one-sided double muffler on the rear bumper.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Hyundai Kona N Line gets an all-black cabin with leather or fabric seats, an electric parking brake, ambient lighting, and aluminum-finished rings around the AC vents and speakers.
It also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with support for Blue Link, Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
Information
For the safety of the passengers
The Hyundai Kona N Line offers several safety features including Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Seat Alert (RSA) system, multiple airbags, and a parking camera.
Engine
Power and performance
The Hyundai Kona N Line comes with multiple engine options. The top-end model gets a 195hp 1.6-liter T-GDI motor and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
The company also offers a 1.6-liter diesel and a 1.0-liter T-GDI petrol mild-hybrid options that produce 134hp and 118hp, respectively.
Finally, a 139hp, 1.6-liter GDI mill, with 32kW electric motor, is also available on the Kona N Line.
Information
What about the pricing?
No details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Kona N Line in India are available as of now. However, if the updated model arrives in India, it should carry a premium over the standard Kona that starts at Rs. 23.75 lakh.