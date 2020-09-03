German automaker Volkswagen has updated the prices of the Vento Highline Plus (automatic) and Polo GT TSI (automatic) models in India. The former has become cheaper by Rs. 30,000 while the latter has become costlier by Rs. 8,000. Separately, the automaker has announced that the deliveries for the cars will commence on September 15. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen Polo and Vento: At a glance

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento have a sporty design. However, the former is a hatchback while the latter is a sedan. They feature a sleek chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a large air dam, and angular headlamps. On the side, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento offer a spacious five-seater cabin featuring adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The cars also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, they provide multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which generates 110hp of maximum power and 175Nm peak of torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Polo TSI has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-rated mileage of 16.47km/liter whereas the Vento delivers a fuel-efficiency of 16.35km/liter.

Information What about the pricing?