Mercedes-Benz has launched its much-anticipated 2021 S-Class sedan. The vehicle comes with a second-generation MBUX infotainment console, an intuitive ambient lighting system, and autonomous driving ability. When it comes to safety, it offers the world's first rear-seat airbags, and an E-Active Body Control option. Meanwhile, only the long-wheelbase version of the sedan will be launched in India next year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: At a glance

The 2021 S-Class offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille, an updated bumper with large air dams, LED headlamps featuring 'Digital Light' system, and wraparound LED taillights. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitting door handles, and 18-21-inch alloy wheels. The car has a boot space of 550-liters and a wheelbase of 3,416mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class gets a four-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a Burmester 4D surround-sound system with 31-speakers, a head-up display with augmented reality, and a sunroof. It also offers fingerprint, voice, and facial recognition for in-car functions. The sedan sports a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument screen, and a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console. It provides all the standard safety features including multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The sedan draws power from a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 367hp/500Nm in S 450, and 435hp/520Nm in S 500 trim. The mill comes paired to a 48V 'EQ Boost' mild-hybrid system that produces an extra 22hp/250Nm. It also gets a 3.0-liter diesel mill which generates 286hp/600Nm in S 350d, and 330hp/700Nm in S 400d. A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles the transmission duties.

Information What about the pricing?