The premium motorbike comes in three colors and gets a host of off-roading accessories like adjustable footpegs, hard case panniers, and crash bars. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant (equivalent to BS6) 1,037cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled a new PRO variant of its flagship V-Strom 1050 XT adventure tourer, in Italy.

It also gets an aluminum bash plate, adjustable footrests, panniers with 37-liter storage, and a gasket system to safeguard the contents from dust and water.

The motorbike has an all-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console.

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO offers a sporty semi-faired look with a raised windshield, split-seats, angular-looking fuel tank extensions, eye-catching body graphics, and spoked wheels.

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,037cc, liquid-cooled, 90-degree V-twin, four-stroke engine which generates 106hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 100Nm peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.

Meanwhile, suspension duties on the adventure tourer are managed by inverted telescopic forks on the front side, and link-type forks on the rear end.