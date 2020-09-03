Ahead of its global debut on September 15, South Korean automaker Hyundai has released images of its fourth-generation Tucson SUV. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will feature the company's signature 'Parametric Hidden Lights' and a dual-cockpit layout with a high degree of personalization. Notably, the launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official social media handles. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Hyundai Tucson: At a glance

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will get a 'Parametric Dynamics' design, complemented by a 'Sensuous Sportiness' style, first seen on the Elantra. The SUV will sport a kinetic jewel-like grille with 'Parametric Hidden Lights' DRLs integrated into it. The latter will be visible only when turned on. It will also have angular wheel arches and designer alloy wheels. Moreover, it will come in two dimensions.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will get a spacious and neatly designed cabin to ensure the comfort and convenience of the passengers. The sub-compact SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The car will offer all the standard safety options including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and tire pressure monitor.

Engine Power and performance

The engine specifications of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson are not known yet. For reference, the current-generation Indian model has two BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel. The former makes 150hp and 192Nm, while the latter generates 182hp and 400Nm. The petrol motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and the diesel mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?