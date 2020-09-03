Last updated on Sep 03, 2020, 05:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its global debut on September 15, South Korean automaker Hyundai has released images of its fourth-generation Tucson SUV.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle will feature the company's signature 'Parametric Hidden Lights' and a dual-cockpit layout with a high degree of personalization.
Notably, the launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official social media handles.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will get a 'Parametric Dynamics' design, complemented by a 'Sensuous Sportiness' style, first seen on the Elantra.
The SUV will sport a kinetic jewel-like grille with 'Parametric Hidden Lights' DRLs integrated into it. The latter will be visible only when turned on. It will also have angular wheel arches and designer alloy wheels.
Moreover, it will come in two dimensions.
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will get a spacious and neatly designed cabin to ensure the comfort and convenience of the passengers.
The sub-compact SUV should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
The car will offer all the standard safety options including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, electronic stability control, and tire pressure monitor.
The engine specifications of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson are not known yet.
For reference, the current-generation Indian model has two BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel.
The former makes 150hp and 192Nm, while the latter generates 182hp and 400Nm.
The petrol motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and the diesel mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson in India will be revealed at the launch event on September 15. However, it is expected to carry a significant premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 22.3 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.