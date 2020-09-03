-
03 Sep 2020
Maruti Suzuki is offering huge discounts on these popular cars
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
In a bid to boost their sales, certain Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering huge discounts on select models like the Celerio, Ignis, S-Presso, and Dzire.
These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses, across both Arena and NEXA outlets.
Here are more details.
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price starts at Rs. 3.7 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The mini-SUV sports a Vitara Brezza-like grille, body-colored ORVMs, and 13/14-inch steel wheels.
The car has a five-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual-front airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine which makes 67hp power and 90Nm torque.
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price begins at Rs. 4.41 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The vehicle features a minimalistic cascading grille, projector headlamps, and 14-inch wheels.
The hatchback has a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a semi-digital instrument cluster and twin airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 998cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 68hp of power and 90Nm torque.
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Priced upwards of Rs. 4.89 lakh
Depending on trim, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The hatchback offers a chrome-finished grille, alloy wheels, and adjustable headlamps.
Inside, there is a dual-tone dashboard, a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp/113Nm.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Priced at Rs. 5.89 lakh onwards
There is a Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
The sedan gets a chrome-bracketed grille, LED headlights, and sporty alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment console and two airbags.
It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, K12C DualJet petrol engine that generates 90hp/113Nm.