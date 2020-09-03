Toyota's much-awaited sub-compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser, is expected to be launched in India this month. In the latest development, the company has released a promotional video of the upcoming car, reiterating its design highlights and key features. The SUV will feature a 'bold dynamic grille', LED projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system and dual-tone premium interiors. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the promo video

Exterior Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Urban Cruiser will feature a chrome-covered dual-slat grille along with a silver skid plate and wide air vents. For lighting, it will house LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone color options.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Urban Cruiser will offer a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack a semi-digital instrument panel and a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment system. On the safety front, the SUV will provide two airbags, electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Engine Power and performance

The Urban Cruiser will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The automatic variants also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.

Information What about the pricing?