03 Sep 2020
Toyota Urban Cruiser's new promotional video reiterates key features
Written byHarshita MalikAuto
Toyota's much-awaited sub-compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser, is expected to be launched in India this month.
In the latest development, the company has released a promotional video of the upcoming car, reiterating its design highlights and key features.
The SUV will feature a 'bold dynamic grille', LED projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system and dual-tone premium interiors.
Here's our roundup.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the promo video
For those who cruise their way to respect, presenting Toyota's youngest SUV that's built to take you there. Be the first ones to drive home the Urban Cruiser. 🔗 https://t.co/rNUS1GiASm #BookingsOpen #Toyota #UrbanCruiser #ToyotaUrbanCruiser #YoungestSUV #IndiaSUV #Respect pic.twitter.com/ETWQ3aBTZe— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) September 2, 2020
Exterior
Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance
The Urban Cruiser will feature a chrome-covered dual-slat grille along with a silver skid plate and wide air vents. For lighting, it will house LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels.
Further, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone color options.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Urban Cruiser will offer a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone dark brown upholstery, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It will also pack a semi-digital instrument panel and a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment system.
On the safety front, the SUV will provide two airbags, electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.
Engine
Power and performance
The Urban Cruiser will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
The automatic variants also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start-stop.
Information
What about the pricing?
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to be launched in India in September and is likely to be priced at around Rs. 8 lakh. Interested customers can book the upcoming SUV for a token amount of Rs. 11,000 via the company's website or retail dealerships.