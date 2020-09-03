Following the launch of the 1290 Super Duke R motorbike earlier this year, Austrian automaker KTM is now working on a new model named 1290 Super Adventure, a TimesDrive report has claimed. The motorcycle will have an eye-catching design and is likely to get a radar-based cruise control system. Moreover, it will draw power from a 1,301cc twin-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 1290 Super Adventure: At a glance

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure will offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a refreshed headlight cluster doubling up as a ram-air intake system, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and spoked wheels. The motorbike will get an all-LED setup for lighting. It should also have a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console and a cruise control system based on radar.

Internals Power and performance

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure will draw power from a 1,301cc twin-cylinder engine, which is seen on the 2020 1290 Super Duke R. However, its power figures are not known as of now. For reference, the mill makes 177hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque on the Super Duke and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure should come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with a traction control system, tire pressure monitoring facility, offroad ABS, and offroad riding mode. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike should be handled by 48mm WP forks on the front side, and a progressive shock linkage on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?