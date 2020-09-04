Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch its BS6-compliant Maestro Edge 110 scooter in India soon. In the latest development, the company has listed the two-wheeler on its official website and revealed its features. Further, it has also started accepting registrations for test rides. As for the highlights, the vehicle will get six colors, sport new graphics, and draw power from a 110cc single-cylinder engine.

Design 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110: At a glance

The 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 will offer a sporty look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, an always-on halogen headlight, a flat-type seat, and alloy wheels. The scooter will get a digital-analog instrument panel, a USB charging port, an external fuel-filler cap, a side-stand indicator, and a service reminder facility. Moreover, it will have a 5-liter fuel tank, and a kerb weight of 112kg.

Internals Power and performance

The 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which generates 8hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.75Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The bike will also get Xsens technology which, according to the company, can improve acceleration and fuel-efficiency.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 will come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, to manage suspension duties on the scooter, there will be a telescopic shock absorber on the front and a spring-loaded hydraulic damper on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?