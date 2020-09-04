Jeep has finally unveiled its much-anticipated full-sized luxury SUV, the 2021 Wagoneer. The car's production will commence in mid-2021 at Warren Assembly Plant in Michigan, and it will be offered in two variants- Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Notably, the Grand Wagoneer revives an iconic nameplate and marks the company's return to the production of three-row models since the Commander SUV. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Wagoneer: At a glance

Jeep Grand Wagoneer is an SUV version of the RAM 1500 full-sized pickup and features a body-on-frame construction with an independent suspension setup on the rear. It has an eye-catching design featuring a chrome-finished slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlamps. The SUV is flanked by roof rails on the sides, body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, door handles, and 24-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

These models have a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and 23-speakers McIntosh sound system. The SUV packs a digital instrument console, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with support for the latest connectivity options, and a separate touchscreen display for the front-seat passenger, embedded in the dashboard. All standard safety features including multiple airbags are also available.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Jeep Wagoneer is expected to share its mechanical details with the RAM 1500, which has four engine options. The base model has a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 305hp/365Nm. There are also two 5.7-liter V8 mills available on the RAM 1500 which generate 395hp/556Nm. The company has also introduced a new 3.0-liter V6 diesel motor that makes 260hp/651Nm.

Pricing What about the pricing?