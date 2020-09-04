Japanese automaker Suzuki's flagship scooter in India, the Burgman Street, has been launched in a new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 color option. As for the highlights, the vehicle offers features like a LED headlight and a glove box with a charging facility. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine and now comes in five color options. Here's our roundup.

Design Suzuki Burgman Street: At a glance

The Burgman Street has a sporty design, featuring a large front apron with an integrated LED headlamp, a flat-type seat, a silvered grab rail, and a raised windshield. The scooter packs a digital instrument console and a glove box on the front with a charging socket. Moreover, it has a fuel capacity of 5.5-liters, underseat storage of 21.5-liters, and a kerb weight of 110kg.

Internals Power and performance

The Suzuki Burgman Street draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine which generates 8.5hp of maximum power at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Further, the engine is equipped with an integrated start/kill switch in order to improve the vehicle's fuel-efficiency.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Suzuki Burgman Street has a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swing arm rear suspension.

Information What about the pricing?