In a bid to boost its sales, Jeep has announced benefits and discounts on Compass SUV.
While the standard models get benefits of up to Rs. 80,000, the off-roading-focused Trailhawk variant comes with offers of up to Rs. 2 lakh.
Interested customers can also avail 100% on-road financing and several EMI options, including paying 50% less EMI for three months.
Here are more details.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Compass has a sporty look, featuring a seven-slat chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a large trapezoidal air dam, a silver-colored skid plate, and adjustable headlamps with DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 178mm.
The Jeep Compass has a spacious five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV houses an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
It also gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer for the safety of passengers.
The Jeep Compass is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.4-liter petrol, and 2.0-liter diesel.
The former is capable of producing 162hp and a peak torque of 250Nm, while the latter can generate 175hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.
The car gets a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties, along with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.
In India, the Jeep Compass starts at Rs. 16.49 lakh for the base 1.4 Sport Plus (Petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 24.99 lakh for the top-spec 2.0 Limited Plus AT (Diesel) trim. The company will also launch the facelifted model in early-2021.
