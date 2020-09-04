In a bid to boost its sales, Jeep has announced benefits and discounts on Compass SUV.

While the standard models get benefits of up to Rs. 80,000, the off-roading-focused Trailhawk variant comes with offers of up to Rs. 2 lakh.

Interested customers can also avail 100% on-road financing and several EMI options, including paying 50% less EMI for three months.

Here are more details.