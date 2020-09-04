American automaker Ford is planning to launch its Endeavour Sport SUV in India soon. To recall, the premium vehicle is already up for grabs in some countries like Australia, where it is marketed as the Everest Sport. As for the highlights, the car will have an eye-catching design, a host of new technologies, and will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine.

Exteriors Ford Endeavour Sport: At a glance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will have a sporty look, featuring a blacked-out grille, front, rear bumpers, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and LED headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,850mm, and a length of 4,903mm.

Information Power and performance

The Ford Endeavour Sport will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 420Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Ford Endeavour Sport should have a 7-seater cabin, featuring black upholstery with contrast stitching, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will pack an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will offer features like pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, and lane-keeping assist for the safety of the passengers.

Information What about the pricing?