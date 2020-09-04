Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will launch its Rocket 3 R-based touring-friendly cruiser, the Rocket 3 GT in India on September 10. As for the highlights, the motorbike will have four riding modes and a host of advanced accessories. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Rocket 3 GT: At a glance

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT will sport an old-school cruiser design, featuring pulled-back handlebars, a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and rounded LED headlamps. The motorbike will offer adjustable forward-set footrests, footpegs, backrest for the pillion rider, and heated grips. It will also get a digital instrument console and optional accessories like integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine that makes 165hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Triumph Rocket 3 GT will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, inertial measurement unit (IMU) supported ABS, traction, cruise, and hill hold control. It will also get four riding modes- Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider Configurable. Suspension duties will be handled by 47mm forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?