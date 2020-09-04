Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 07:43 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will launch its Rocket 3 R-based touring-friendly cruiser, the Rocket 3 GT in India on September 10.
As for the highlights, the motorbike will have four riding modes and a host of advanced accessories. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Triumph Rocket 3 GT will sport an old-school cruiser design, featuring pulled-back handlebars, a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and rounded LED headlamps.
The motorbike will offer adjustable forward-set footrests, footpegs, backrest for the pillion rider, and heated grips.
It will also get a digital instrument console and optional accessories like integrated GoPro control, turn-by-turn navigation, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
The Triumph Rocket 3 GT will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2,500cc, in-line, three-cylinder engine that makes 165hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 221Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The mill will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional bi-directional quick-shifter.
Triumph Rocket 3 GT will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, inertial measurement unit (IMU) supported ABS, traction, cruise, and hill hold control. It will also get four riding modes- Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider Configurable.
Suspension duties will be handled by 47mm forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Triumph Rocket 3 GT in India will be announced at the launch event on September 10. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
