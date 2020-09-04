Toyota is working to launch a limited-run model of its Yaris sedan in India in the coming days. Dubbed as the 'Limited Edition Black', the special variant will feature a host of cosmetic changes over the standard model. The automaker has posted teaser images on Twitter, revealing the design highlights and features of the upcoming limited-edition Yaris. Here's our roundup.

Looks Toyota Yaris 'Limited Edition Black': At a glance

The upcoming Toyota Yaris 'Limited Edition Black' will retain the size and proportions of the standard model but with all-black exteriors. It will have a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, a large blacked-out trapezoidal air dam, and some chrome garnish on the headlamps as well as the taillights. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by six-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Yaris 'Limited Edition Black' will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 106hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Yaris 'Limited Edition Black' will offer a premium 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will also sport a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control and support for MirrorLink. On the safety front, it will offer 7 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD, and brake assist.

Information What about the pricing?