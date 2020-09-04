Last updated on Sep 04, 2020, 11:47 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Just days after the launch of the Nexon XM (S), Tata Motors has unveiled an XT+ variant of its 5-seater Harrier SUV in India.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes with a sunroof and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, just like the other variants. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata Harrier XT+ has a muscular design, featuring a blacked-out trapezoidal grille with the company's logo on it, a sculpted bonnet, black skid plates on both the ends, and projector headlights with dual-function LED DRLs.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
The Tata Harrier XT+ draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kyrotec turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Tata Harrier XT+ has a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, a push-button start/stop facility, automatic climate control, and a sunroof.
The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It also gets dual front airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP) with 12 add-on features, and a reverse parking camera for the safety of passengers.
Tata Motors has launched Harrier XT+ at an introductory price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price is valid only for customers who book the car this month; they will receive the deliveries by December 31. The cost will be increased from October 1.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.