Just days after the launch of the Nexon XM (S), Tata Motors has unveiled an XT+ variant of its 5-seater Harrier SUV in India. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes with a sunroof and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine, just like the other variants. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Harrier XT+: At a glance

The Tata Harrier XT+ has a muscular design, featuring a blacked-out trapezoidal grille with the company's logo on it, a sculpted bonnet, black skid plates on both the ends, and projector headlights with dual-function LED DRLs. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,741mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Harrier XT+ draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kyrotec turbocharged diesel engine that makes 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Tata Harrier XT+ has a 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, a push-button start/stop facility, automatic climate control, and a sunroof. The SUV packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets dual front airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP) with 12 add-on features, and a reverse parking camera for the safety of passengers.

Information What about the pricing?