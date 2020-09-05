American automaker Jeep has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Wrangler 4xe SUV. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes in three variants- 4xe, Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe, and shares its design with the regular Wrangler. Moreover, the four-wheeler draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine mated to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: At a glance

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe shares its design with the regular model and offers an eye-catching look, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with blue accents, vents on the top, and rounded LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, and alloy wheels with a blue stamp of a Willys Jeep, wrapped in mud-terrain tires.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leather seats with Electric Blue stitching, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are twin airbags, rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors for the safety of the passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine mated to two electric motors and a 400V, 17kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain offers a combined output of 375hp/637Nm and comes paired to a TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a range of over 40km of zero-emission, and gets three driving modes- Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.

Pricing What about the pricing?