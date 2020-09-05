Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 01:19 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
American automaker Jeep has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Wrangler 4xe SUV.
As for the highlights, the premium vehicle comes in three variants- 4xe, Sahara 4xe, Rubicon 4xe, and shares its design with the regular Wrangler. Moreover, the four-wheeler draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine mated to a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe shares its design with the regular model and offers an eye-catching look, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with blue accents, vents on the top, and rounded LED headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, blacked-out ORVMs, and alloy wheels with a blue stamp of a Willys Jeep, wrapped in mud-terrain tires.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring adjustable leather seats with Electric Blue stitching, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There are twin airbags, rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors for the safety of the passengers.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine mated to two electric motors and a 400V, 17kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.
The powertrain offers a combined output of 375hp/637Nm and comes paired to a TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a range of over 40km of zero-emission, and gets three driving modes- Hybrid, Electric, and eSave.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe will be sold with electric vehicle (EV) charging port plugs molded as per the requirements of specific regions, and shall be up for grabs in Europe, USA, and China, by early-2021.
Details pertaining to its India pricing and availability have not been announced. However, it should carry a premium over the standard model which starts at Rs. 63.94 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.