Volkswagen has announced attractive benefits on its Polo hatchback and Vento sedan in India. The German automaker is offering up to Rs. 1.6 lakh off on select variants of the Vento and a discount of up to Rs. 29,000 on some Polo variants. However, the offer in not available on the automatic models of the hatchback as well as the sedan. Here's our roundup

Top deals First, a look at the best offers

The mid-spec Vento Comfortline (non-metallic) trim has received a discount of Rs. 1.6 lakh and is available at Rs. 8.39 lakh. The top-spec Vento Highline Plus trim has become cheaper by Rs. 1.09 lakh and now costs Rs. 10.99 lakh. The entry-level Polo Trendline (non-metallic) has received a reduction of around Rs. 29,000 on its ex-showroom price-tag of Rs 5.88 lakh.

Looks Recalling the Volkswagen Vento and Polo

Both the Volkswagen Vento and Polo feature a minimalist design with a sleek chrome-finished honeycomb grille, angular headlamps, a trapezoidal air dam, and a muscular bonnet. The former has the proportions of a sedan while the latter is a hatchback. On the side, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Both the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 108.6hp of power and 175Nm peak of torque. The transmission choices on these models include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Comfort Inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento offer a premium five-seater cabin featuring a dual-tone scratch-resistant dashboard, adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. They also sport a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. On the safety front, both the models provide multiple airbags, crash sensors, central locking, and a parking camera.

Pocket-pinch How much do they cost?