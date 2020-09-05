Kia is all set to launch its much-awaited sub-compact SUV, the Sonet, in India on September 18. In the latest development, the automaker has confirmed that the deliveries for the crossover will start on the launch day itself. The bookings for the upcoming Sonet are underway and it has already received a great response from customers, recording over 6,500 pre-orders on the opening day.

Looks Kia Sonet: At a glance

The Kia Sonet features the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, a silver-finished faux skid plate, a large air dam, and a muscular-looking bonnet. It also gets faux twin exhausts, 16-inch alloy wheels, and Seltos-inspired sleek LED headlights with 'heartbeat' DRLs and LED tail lamps. In terms of dimensions, the sub-compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 211mm.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Kia Sonet has a premium 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system, an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, and an air purifier. It will also sport a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the company's UVO connected car technology. For safety, the car will offer multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Sonet will be available in four BS6-compliant engine options- 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.5-liter WGT diesel, and a 1.5-liter VGT diesel. The naturally-aspirated petrol unit develops 82hp/115Nm, whereas the turbo-petrol motor generates 118hp/172Nm. The diesel mill makes 99hp/240Nm (WGT) and 113hp/250Nm (VGT). Transmission choices on the crossover will include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual/automatic, a 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Information How much will it cost?