MG Motor is working to launch its flagship Gloster SUV in India sometime around October. In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming four-wheeler, claiming that it will come with a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel engine. The Gloster will also offer a premium cabin, a hi-tech 12.3-inch infotainment console, and a host of safety features including a collision avoidance system.

Exterior MG Gloster: At a glance

The upcoming MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will feature a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will get blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, ORVMs, silver-colored roof rails, and sharp-looking alloy wheels. The rear section will have quad exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and a roof spoiler.

Information Power and performance

The MG Gloster will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218hp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters as standard.

Interior A peek inside the cabin

The MG Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, brushed aluminum inlays, a large panoramic sunroof, a rear AC vent, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a yacht-style gear selector. The SUV will also pack a digital instrument panel and a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system console. For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and hands-free auto-parking.

Information What about the pricing?