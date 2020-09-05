Last updated on Sep 05, 2020, 06:54 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
MG Motor is working to launch its flagship Gloster SUV in India sometime around October.
In the latest development, Autocar has revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming four-wheeler, claiming that it will come with a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel engine.
The Gloster will also offer a premium cabin, a hi-tech 12.3-inch infotainment console, and a host of safety features including a collision avoidance system.
The upcoming MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will feature a large, chrome-finished octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV will get blacked-out B-pillars, side-steppers, ORVMs, silver-colored roof rails, and sharp-looking alloy wheels.
The rear section will have quad exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and a roof spoiler.
The MG Gloster will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218hp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters as standard.
The MG Gloster will offer a premium dual-tone cabin with leather upholstery, brushed aluminum inlays, a large panoramic sunroof, a rear AC vent, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a yacht-style gear selector.
The SUV will also pack a digital instrument panel and a 'floating' 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system console.
For safety, it will provide multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and hands-free auto-parking.
The MG Gloster will be launched in India around October. We expect the flagship SUV to be priced in the range of Rs. 40-45 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, certain company dealerships have started taking unofficial pre-orders for the car against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.