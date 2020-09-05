-
05 Sep 2020
Big discounts offered on these popular Hyundai cars this September
Written byDwaipayan RoyAuto
-
In an attempt to increase their sales, certain Hyundai dealerships are offering eye-catching offers on select models like the GRAND i10, AURA, Santro, and Elite i20.
These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange bonuses. However, they are valid only until the end of this month.
Here are more details.
-
-
Car #1
Hyundai Santro: Price starts at Rs. 4.57 lakh
-
Hyundai Santro comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 5,000 corporate discount, and additional Rs. 10,000 cash discount (for Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants).
The hatchback features a cascading grille, projector headlamps, and 14-inch wheels.
Inside, there are five seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags.
It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.
-
Car #2
Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.79 lakh
-
The Hyundai AURA is available with Rs. 5,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The vehicle sports a trapezoidal grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The car has a five-seater cabin with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console and dual-front airbags.
It gets three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter petrol, and a 1.2-liter diesel.
-
Car #3
Hyundai GRAND i10: Priced upwards of Rs. 5.89 lakh
-
Hyundai GRAND i10 is offered with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The car has a compact look with a blacked-out grille, 14-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlights.
Inside, there is a five-seater cabin with a centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment panel and dual-front airbags.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine that generates 81.8hp and 113.7Nm.
-
Car #4
Elite i20: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.49 lakh
-
A cash discount of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount is being given on Hyundai Elite i20 Sportz.
The hatchback sports a blacked-out hexagonal grille, alloy wheels, and projector headlamps.
The car has a five-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console and six airbags.
Under the hood, it runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 82hp/114Nm.