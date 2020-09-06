Italian automaker Abarth, in collaboration with Japanese auto giant Yamaha, has unveiled a special edition of its 595 two-door hatchback. Dubbed as 'Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha', the car is inspired by the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP model and will be limited to just 2,000 units. It comes with a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, an exclusive dual-tone racing livery, and a sporty-looking cabin. Here's our roundup.

Styling Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha: At a glance

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha features bulbous headlamps and DRLs along with a small oval grille that bears the company's insignia. The two-door hatchback gets a blue and blue dual-tone livery that displays all the trademark logos you would find on the YZR-M1 MotoGP bike. It sports chrome-finished quad exhaust pipes, square-shaped LED taillights, and 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with gold-colored brake callipers.

Information Under the hood

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine that makes 165hp/230Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual or DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds and reach a top-speed of 218km/h.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha offers a sporty-looking 2-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, padded seats bearing Yamaha and Monster logos, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The central tunnel holds a numbered plaque to highlight exclusivity. It also gets a fully-digital instrument console and a 'splashscreen' that offers support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the company's 'Uconnect' connectivity system.

Information Pricing and availability