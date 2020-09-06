Royal Enfield is planning to launch its Meteor 350 motorbike in India by the end of this month.

In the latest development, its engine details have been revealed. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder mill.

Moreover, it will be offered in three variants: a Fireball model, a mid-spec Stellar, and a top-spec Supernova variant. It will also get seven colors.