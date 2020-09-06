Last updated on Sep 06, 2020, 03:22 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Royal Enfield is planning to launch its Meteor 350 motorbike in India by the end of this month.
In the latest development, its engine details have been revealed. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 350cc, single-cylinder mill.
Moreover, it will be offered in three variants: a Fireball model, a mid-spec Stellar, and a top-spec Supernova variant. It will also get seven colors.
Meteor 350 will sport a stepped-up seat, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, alloy wheels, and a rounded headlight.
It will get a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system named Tripper Navigation, a USB charger, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.
The Fireball model will feature blacked-out parts while Stellar will get hints of chrome. Meanwhile, the Supernova variant will flaunt a dual-tone paint job, a windshield, and chromed indicators.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to draw power from a 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine that will generate 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The mill should come paired to a manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Notably, the suspension duties on the cruiser motorbike are expected to be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-sided shock absorbers on the rear end.
The Meteor 350 should be up for grabs in India by the end of September. As for the pocket-pinch, the base-end Fireball model should carry a price-tag of Rs. 1.68 lakh while the top-spec Supernova variant is expected to cost an additional Rs. 10,000-15,000.
