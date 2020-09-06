Tata Motors is expected to launch its seven-seater Gravitas SUV in India, later this year. In the latest development, a highly camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted while testing on the roads. As per the images, it will offer a cascading grille, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment console, and a dual-tone dashboard. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Tata Gravitas: At a glance

The 2020 Gravitas will be based on Tata's OMEGA Arc platform and borrow styling and design cues from its five-seater sibling, the Harrier SUV. The vehicle will feature a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a roof-mounted spoiler, a huge rear windscreen, a sturdy rear bumper, and squared wheel arches. It will also get a large tailgate, roof rails, and LED taillamps.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Gravitas SUV will draw power from a Fiat-sourced BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual or an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Tata Gravitas will have a spacious seven-seater cabin with Benecke-Kaliko leather seat upholstery, dual-tone dashboard, JBL audio system, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The SUV will pack a 7-inch instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will offer all standard safety features like multiple airbags, crash sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the pricing?