German automaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to unveil its first electric car in India, the EQC, later this month. As for the highlights, the SUV will be based on the GLC crossover, and feature multi-beam LED headlights, automatic climate control, and a dual-screen system. It will draw power from two electric motors with a combined output of 400hp. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQC: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille with the company's logo on top, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. The SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. Moreover, for lighting, it will get multi-beam LED headlights and a wraparound LED taillight.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The EQC will have a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring front seats with memory function, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and paddle shifters. The SUV will pack a dual 10.25-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console with a digital AI assistant for interactive voice commands. There will also be multiple airbags and ABS with EBD for the safety of passengers.

Engine Power and performance

Mercedes-Benz EQC will draw power from two electric motors fueled by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain will be able to make 400hp of maximum power and 765Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will have a driving range of 471km on a single charge. Further, it will be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Technicality What about the charging options?

Mercedes-Benz EQC will get three charging options- a 7.4kW home electrical connection, AC wall-box, and a 110kW DC fast-charger. While the first option will charge the battery completely in 21 hours, the second and third methods will take 10 hours, and 90 minutes respectively. The automaker will offer fast charging, provision for house visits to check wall-box installation, eight-year battery cover at all dealerships.

Information What about the pricing?