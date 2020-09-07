-
07 Sep 2020
#AutoBytes: These cars will be launched in India in September
Since the lockdown restrictions have been eased, several carmakers have introduced their latest offerings in India. So far, we have seen the arrival of the Mahindra XUV500, Audi RS Q8, and Honda Jazz among others.
In September, this list will expand further with entrants like Tata Tigor EV, Kia Sonet, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.
Take a look at what's coming.
Car #1
Kia Sonet: Expected to be launched at Rs. 8 lakh
The Kia Sonet is likely to make its debut in India on September 16.
The sub-compact SUV will have a 'Tiger Nose' grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it will offer an electric sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
It will come in four BS6-compliant engine options: 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, 1.2-liter petrol, 1.5-liter WGT, and 1.5-liter VGT diesel.
Car #2
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Expected to cost around Rs. 8 lakh
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to go on sale in September.
The SUV will have a chrome-covered dual-slat grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED projector headlights. The 5-seater dual-tone cabin will offer a 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.
It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.
Car #3
Mahindra eKUV100: Estimated to be priced at Rs. 8.25 lakh
The Mahindra eKUV100 will reportedly be launched in India on September 16.
The SUV will have a minimalist closed grille, sleek LED headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. The car will have a five-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver seat, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.
It will offer a range of around 150km and 53hp/120Nm of power through the 40kW electric motor.
Car #4
Tata Tigor EV: Expected to cost around Rs. 9.5 lakh
The Tata Tigor EV is expected to go on sale in India in September.
The battery-powered compact sedan will have a chrome-finished grille, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it will offer a touchscreen infotainment console, a Harman audio system, and twin airbags.
The electric powertrain will develop 40hp/105Nm while the 21.5kWh battery pack will offer a range of 213km per charge.