MG Motor India is planning to launch its flagship Gloster SUV sometime around this festive season i.e. October. In the latest development, carandbike has revealed some new features of the upcoming car such as an 8-inch instrument cluster, seats with diamond-style-stitching, a fatigue reminder system, and six driving modes, among others. The four-wheeler will also offer a large infotainment console and many safety features.

Exteriors 2020 MG Gloster: At a glance

The MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will sport a large, chrome-covered octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. On the rear side, there will be four exhaust pipes, and LED taillamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster will have a cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, diamond-style-stitching seats, three-zone climate control, LED cabin lights, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with iSMART technology support. For safety, there will be airbags, autonomous parking, emergency braking, front collision warning, a fatigue reminder system, and a collision-avoidance system.

Information Power and performance

The MG Gloster is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 220hp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?