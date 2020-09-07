Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 11:49 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor India is planning to launch its flagship Gloster SUV sometime around this festive season i.e. October.
In the latest development, carandbike has revealed some new features of the upcoming car such as an 8-inch instrument cluster, seats with diamond-style-stitching, a fatigue reminder system, and six driving modes, among others.
The four-wheeler will also offer a large infotainment console and many safety features.
The MG Gloster will be based on the Maxus D90 sold in China. It will sport a large, chrome-covered octagonal grille, a muscular bonnet, and projector lens headlights with LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
On the rear side, there will be four exhaust pipes, and LED taillamps.
MG Gloster will have a cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, diamond-style-stitching seats, three-zone climate control, LED cabin lights, and adaptive cruise control.
The SUV will pack an 8-inch instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with iSMART technology support.
For safety, there will be airbags, autonomous parking, emergency braking, front collision warning, a fatigue reminder system, and a collision-avoidance system.
The MG Gloster is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 220hp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV should be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The MG Gloster will be launched in India around October and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 45 lakh. Meanwhile, unofficial pre-bookings for the car are now open for a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Once unveiled, the SUV will take on rivals like Jeep Cherokee, Land Cruiser Prado, BMW X3, Volvo XC90, and the Mercedes GLA.
