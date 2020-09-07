Mahindra and Mahindra has delivered the first unit of the BS6-compliant Alturas G4 to the Honorable President of India. The flagship SUV was received by the Joint Secretary of the President's Office. However, there is no confirmation if the Alturas delivered to the First Citizen of the country has received any specific customizations related to security or comfort. Here's recalling the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Twitter Post First, take a look at the presidential Alturas G4

Exteriors BS6 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4: At a glance

The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 has a bulky look, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silvered skid plate, HID headlights with dual-function DRLs, and LED tail lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a length of 4,850mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178hp of maximum power at 4,000rpm and 420Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600rpm. The mill comes mated to a Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 has a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a sunroof, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7-inch color TFT instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, there are 9 airbags, an electronic stability program, active rollover protection, and electronic parking brakes.

Information What about the pricing?