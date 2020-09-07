-
07 Sep 2020
First BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 delivered to President of India
Written by Dwaipayan Roy
Mahindra and Mahindra has delivered the first unit of the BS6-compliant Alturas G4 to the Honorable President of India. The flagship SUV was received by the Joint Secretary of the President's Office.
However, there is no confirmation if the Alturas delivered to the First Citizen of the country has received any specific customizations related to security or comfort.
Here's recalling the Mahindra Alturas G4.
First, take a look at the presidential Alturas G4
First BS6 Alturas was delivered to Honourable President of India last evening.— Sonu Sonwani (@sonwani1sonu) September 5, 2020
On his behalf, Jt. Secretary of President's Office took the delivery.#AlturasG4 Alturas G4 @anandmahindra @parthavs @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ZOqhK4mVlI
Exteriors
BS6 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4: At a glance
The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 has a bulky look, featuring a vertical slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a silvered skid plate, HID headlights with dual-function DRLs, and LED tail lamps.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by silver-colored roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,865mm and a length of 4,850mm.
Information
Power and performance
The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178hp of maximum power at 4,000rpm and 420Nm of peak torque at 1,600-2,600rpm. The mill comes mated to a Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 has a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a sunroof, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The SUV packs a 7-inch color TFT instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, there are 9 airbags, an electronic stability program, active rollover protection, and electronic parking brakes.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the BS6-compliant Mahindra Alturas G4 starts at Rs. 28.73 lakh for the base-end 4X2 AT model and goes up to Rs. 31.70 lakh for the top-spec 4X4 AT trim. At this price-point, it takes on the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Jeep Compass.