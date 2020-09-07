Aprilia has announced that the international pre-bookings for its RS 660 motorbike will commence in October. To recall, the launch of the sports bike got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, it will feature a pillion seat (for the first time), a new switchgear cluster, and a host of hi-tech features. It will draw power from a 660cc parallel-twin engine.

Design Here's a look at the Aprilia RS 660

The 2020 Aprilia RS 660 will sit on a polished aluminum beam frame and offer a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a split-headlamp setup, and eye-catching body graphics. The middleweight sports bike will get a digital instrument console, a new switchgear cluster, a fat swingarm, and designer alloy wheels. It should have an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Aprilia RS 660 will draw power from a 660cc parallel-twin engine derived from the V4 mill present on the Aprilia RSV4. It will reportedly generate 100hp power, and should come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia RS 660 should come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes. Meanwhile, to handle suspension duties, there should be 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?