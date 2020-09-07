Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 09:46 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
MG Motor India has launched the limited-run special anniversary edition of its Hector SUV in India.
The highlights of the car include a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and a Medklinn in-car kit. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.
As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Here are more details.
The MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition retains the design of the standard model, featuring a slightly-sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille surrounded by chrome elements, a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, and a silvered skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.
MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition has a 5-seater cabin, featuring a dual panoramic sunroof, air purifier, Medklinn in-car kit, a wireless phone charger, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV packs a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology, and a built-in voice assistant.
For safety, there are airbags, auto parking assist, lane departure warning, emergency stop, and collision avoidance system.
The MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition gets two BS6-compliant engine options- 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel.
The Fiat-sourced diesel mill makes a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. Meanwhile, the petrol motor generates 141hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.
Transmission duties on the vehicle are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In India, the BS6-compliant MG Hector Special Anniversary Edition starts at Rs. 13.63 lakh for the petrol model, while the diesel variant is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The limited-edition car is up for grabs only in Super trim.
