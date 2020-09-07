MG Motor India has launched the limited-run special anniversary edition of its Hector SUV in India.

The highlights of the car include a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and a Medklinn in-car kit. It is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a price-tag of Rs. 13.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Here are more details.