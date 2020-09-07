Last updated on Sep 07, 2020, 10:13 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Volkswagen has finally revealed its much-anticipated Tiguan X Coupe-SUV in China.
The premium vehicle is based on the recently-launched Tiguan model and offers an eye-catching look featuring an aggressive bumper, projector headlights, and sporty wheels.
Further, the car draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is available in two states of tune.
Here's our roundup.
Tiguan X Coupe-SUV shares its front fascia with the standard model, featuring a chrome-finished grille, an aggressive front bumper with a huge blacked-out air dam, and a silver-colored skid plate.
The vehicle has a blacked-out roof, B-pillars, R-Line badging, dual-tone alloy wheels, two faux exhaust tips, and a faux diffuser.
For lighting, it gets projector headlights with LED DRLs and a wraparound LED taillamp.
The Tiguan X Coupe-SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 186hp/330Nm in the lower variants and 220hp/380Nm in the top-spec trim. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox and the company's '4Motion' all-wheel-drive setup (for the range-topper).
Details pertaining to the interiors of the Volkswagen Tiguan X haven't been revealed yet. However, it should have a cabin with heated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The Coupe-SUV is likely to offer a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to ensure connectivity.
It should retain all the standard safety features, including multiple airbags.
There is no information related to the pricing and availability of the Tiguan X in India as of now. If it does get launched in India, it should carry a significant premium over the facelifted Tiguan which is expected to cost around Rs. 23-26 lakh.
