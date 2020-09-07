German automaker Volkswagen has finally revealed its much-anticipated Tiguan X Coupe-SUV in China. The premium vehicle is based on the recently-launched Tiguan model and offers an eye-catching look featuring an aggressive bumper, projector headlights, and sporty wheels. Further, the car draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which is available in two states of tune. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen Tiguan X Coupe-SUV: At a glance

Tiguan X Coupe-SUV shares its front fascia with the standard model, featuring a chrome-finished grille, an aggressive front bumper with a huge blacked-out air dam, and a silver-colored skid plate. The vehicle has a blacked-out roof, B-pillars, R-Line badging, dual-tone alloy wheels, two faux exhaust tips, and a faux diffuser. For lighting, it gets projector headlights with LED DRLs and a wraparound LED taillamp.

Information Power and performance

The Tiguan X Coupe-SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 186hp/330Nm in the lower variants and 220hp/380Nm in the top-spec trim. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic gearbox and the company's '4Motion' all-wheel-drive setup (for the range-topper).

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Details pertaining to the interiors of the Volkswagen Tiguan X haven't been revealed yet. However, it should have a cabin with heated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The Coupe-SUV is likely to offer a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to ensure connectivity. It should retain all the standard safety features, including multiple airbags.

Information What about the pricing?