Royal Enfield has launched its much-anticipated Himalayan adventure tourer in the USA. The motorbike, that is exported from India to the rest of the world, comes in three new dual-tone color options. It also gets features like hazard lights, a switchable ABS, and a new side-stand; it draws power from a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design US-specific Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance

The Enfield Himalayan sits on a half-duplex split-cradle frame and offers a sporty look, featuring a stepped-up seat, sloping fuel tank, an upward-bent exhaust, raised windshield, and spoked wheels wrapped in off-roading-friendly tires. The bike has a halogen headlamp, hazard lights, and a digital-analog instrument console. Moreover, it comes in Lake Blue, Gravel Gray, Rock Red, Granite Black, Snow White, and Sleet Grey colors.

Information Power and performance

The US-specific Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a fuel-injected 411cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 23.9hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 32Nm at 4,000-4,500rpm. The mill comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the US-specific Royal Enfield Himalayan comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the adventure tourer are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?