Last updated on Sep 08, 2020, 12:37 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
German automaker Audi has revealed the latest version of its smallest SUV, the Q2. It is expected to be launched in India later this month.
The upcoming model will have a refreshed design, including a new grille and an updated lighting setup. It will also offer a hi-tech premium cabin and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine.
The upcoming Audi Q2 will sport an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out single-frame grille, revamped air dams, and Matrix LED headlamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
The rear section will have a new blacked-out bumper, LED taillights, and a body-colored roof spoiler.
In India, the Audi Q2 will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The mill will come paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox and the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The 2020 Audi Q2 will offer an all-black cabin with four-way adjustable front seats, reworked AC vents, a driving mode selector, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel with cruise control.
The SUV will also pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Audi's MMI Navigation Plus software.
For safety, it will offer multiple airbags and parking sensors.
The 2020 Audi Q2 will be launched in India later this month. The SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom). Once unveiled, it will take on rivals like Volvo XC40, BMW X1, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
