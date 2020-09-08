German automaker Audi has revealed the latest version of its smallest SUV, the Q2. It is expected to be launched in India later this month. The upcoming model will have a refreshed design, including a new grille and an updated lighting setup. It will also offer a hi-tech premium cabin and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2020 Audi Q2: At a glance

The upcoming Audi Q2 will sport an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a blacked-out single-frame grille, revamped air dams, and Matrix LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels. The rear section will have a new blacked-out bumper, LED taillights, and a body-colored roof spoiler.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Audi Q2 will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The mill will come paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox and the company's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Audi Q2 will offer an all-black cabin with four-way adjustable front seats, reworked AC vents, a driving mode selector, and a flat-bottom power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV will also pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Audi's MMI Navigation Plus software. For safety, it will offer multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?