Ather Energy has announced the city-wise delivery timeline of its 450X flagship electric scooter. The release will begin in a phased manner starting with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and others in November, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in December. The company has also said that the test rides for the Ather 450X will begin from October onwards. Here are more details.

More cities! With dates!@atherenergy 450X in 10 cities this year. pic.twitter.com/oBPROJkrfK — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) September 7, 2020

Release timeline Details about the delivery schedule

Ather Energy will start delivering the 450X in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata from November. Customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai will start receiving the scooter from December. Moreover, Coimbatore and other cities will get the two-wheeler in the first quarter of 2021. The financing options and Ather One subscription plans for the 450X will be announced in October.

Design Ather 450X: At a glance

The Ather 450X sits on an aluminum cast frame and offers a headlamp-mounted apron, a flat-type seat, a blacked-out grab rail, and an all-LED lighting setup. The electric scooter packs a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display that offers support for Google Maps as well as smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. As for color options, it comes in shades of Matte Grey and Mint Green.

Internals Power and performance

The Ather 450X packs a 6kW electric motor that draws power from a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery. The combination makes around 8hp/26Nm in the Standard model and 7.4hp/22Nm in the Plus variant. The e-scooter promises a range of 85km in Eco mode and can be charged up to 80% in an hour using a DC fast charger.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ather 450X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets combined braking system, reverse parking assist feature and regenerative braking system. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?