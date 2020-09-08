German automaker Mercedes-Benz will launch the second-generation AMG GLE 53 Coupe in India on September 23. The bookings for the premium vehicle will start today via the company's dealerships and online sales platform. As for the highlights, it will come with a refreshed design, a host of premium features, and a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: At a glance

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a 'Panamericana' AMG grille with vertical slats, a muscular-looking sculpted bonnet, large air dams, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear section will feature wrap-around LED tail lamps and four chrome-plated exhaust pipes.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The GLE 53 Coupe will offer a premium cabin with a panoramic sunroof, electric sunblinds, a head-up display, a Burmester audio system, and a sports steering wheel. It will pack a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest MBUX connectivity suite. For safety, the car will provide 9 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, petrol engine that makes 435hp/520Nm. The mill comes paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system that provides up to 22hp/250Nm on demand. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The car can go from 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds and clock a top-speed of 250km/h.

Information What about the pricing?