A Japanese publication named Young Machine has claimed that Honda is working on two liter-class motorbikes named CB1000X and CBR1000R. The publication has also released their design renders, confirming some of the key features of the upcoming premium sports tourers. The CB1000X will have a Honda CB4X concept-inspired styling, while the CBR1000R will sport a CBR1000RR-R Fireblade-like design. Here's our roundup.

The Honda CB1000X will have a semi-faired design, featuring a blacked-out finish on the engine, alloy wheels, and seats. It will also sport a raised windshield, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, and dual-tone paintwork. The CBR1000R sports tourer will have a fully-faired look, a sloping fuel tank, a split headlamp setup, and a stepped-up seat. Both the bikes should also get a digital instrument console.

Both the Honda CB1000X and CBR1000R will draw power from a 998cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC engine that makes 143.4hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 104Nm at 8,250rpm. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Honda CB1000X and CBR1000R should come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the tourers should be handled by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

