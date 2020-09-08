In a bid to attract customers, Japanese automaker Honda has announced mouth-watering deals of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on select models like the Amaze, WR-V, and Civic in India. Customers can avail these offers in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and extended warranty. Notably, the benefits will be available throughout September. Here are more details.

Benefits Details about the offers

Honda Amaze is available with an extended warranty worth Rs. 12,000, and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 while the WR-V is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000. Honda Civic is up for grabs with up to Rs. 1 lakh off on petrol models and a discount of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on the diesel variants.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.10 lakh

The Honda Amaze features a cascading grille, alloy wheels, and LED headlamps. It has a five-seater cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD. The car is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: 1.2-liter petrol that makes 90hp/110Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/200Nm when paired to a 5-speed manual and 80hp/160Nm when paired to CVT unit.

Car #2 Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.49 lakh

The Honda WR-V crossover features a horizontal chrome-finished grille, LED projector headlights, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it has an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual front airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 90hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/200Nm. The transmission choices on the crossover include a 5/6-speed manual gearbox.

Car #3 Honda Civic: Price starts at Rs. 17.93 lakh