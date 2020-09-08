Bajaj has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant Dominar 400 motorbike in India. The two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,500 and it now costs Rs. 1.96 lakh. As for the highlights of the motorcycle, it offers a naked-street design, a full-LED setup for lighting, and a BS6-compliant 373cc liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Dominar 400: At a glance

The Bajaj Dominar 400 sits on a beam-type perimeter frame and offers an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upward-bent exhaust pipe, sporty alloy wheels, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike also gets a fully-digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. Further, it has a kerb weight of 187kg and a fuel capacity of 13-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Bajaj Dominar 400 draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5hp of power at 8,800rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the BS6-compliant Bajaj Dominar 400 comes equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 43mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?