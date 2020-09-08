Ahead of its expected launch in India this month, the variant details of the Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV have been revealed. It will be offered in nine color options, spanning three trim levels of Mid, High, and Premium. The SUV will feature a bold grille, LED projector headlamps, a touchscreen infotainment system and dual-tone premium interiors. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Urban Cruiser: At a glance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will offer a chrome-finished dual-slat grille, wide air dams, rain-sensing wipers, and a silver-colored skid plate. For lighting, it will house LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, it will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone color options.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will have a 5-seater cabin with dual-tone brown upholstery, auto climate control, push-button start/stop, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch 'Smart Playcast' touchscreen infotainment console. On the safety front, it will offer two airbags, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 105hp of maximum power and 138Nm of torque. The motor will come paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque-converter gearbox. The automatic model will also pack a Lithium-ion battery with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to provide features like torque assist, idle start-stop, and regenerative braking.

Pricing What about the pricing?