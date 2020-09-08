Piaggio has announced that the launch of the Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 motorcycles has been put on hold in India. The lightweight bikes were showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and were expected to go on sale sometime this year. The company has not revealed the reason for shelving the duo, but noted that it is evaluating a 300-400cc motorcycle for India.

Design Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 have a fully-faired and semi-faired design, respectively. They feature a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, a split headlamp setup, blacked-out alloy wheels, and eye-catching body graphics. For lighting, both the motorbikes come with a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight. Moreover, they pack a digital-analog instrument console.

Information Power and performance

Both the Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 draw power from a 150cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 17.8hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes paired to a manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?