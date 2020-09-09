Kawasaki has launched the BS6-compliant version of its Z900 motorbike in India. The two-wheeler was announced in December 2019, and should have been launched in March this year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for the highlights, the bike comes with an all-LED lighting setup, draws power from a 948cc engine and offers four riding modes. Here's our roundup.

Design BS6 Kawasaki Z900: At a glance

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 retains the sporty design of its predecessor, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe. The two-wheeler gets an all-LED lighting setup and a 4.2-inch color TFT instrument panel with support for Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app. Moreover, it runs on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 draws power from a BS6-compliant 948cc in-line, four-cylinder engine that makes 123hp of maximum power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slip and clutch assist.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, three-level traction control, and two power modes. It also gets four riding modes- Sport, Rain, Road, and Manual. Meanwhile, suspension duties are handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link shocker on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?