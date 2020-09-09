Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 01:37 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Kawasaki has launched the BS6-compliant version of its Z900 motorbike in India.
The two-wheeler was announced in December 2019, and should have been launched in March this year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the highlights, the bike comes with an all-LED lighting setup, draws power from a 948cc engine and offers four riding modes.
Here's our roundup.
The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 retains the sporty design of its predecessor, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and an upward-bent exhaust pipe.
The two-wheeler gets an all-LED lighting setup and a 4.2-inch color TFT instrument panel with support for Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology app.
Moreover, it runs on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tires.
The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 draws power from a BS6-compliant 948cc in-line, four-cylinder engine that makes 123hp of maximum power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slip and clutch assist.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, three-level traction control, and two power modes. It also gets four riding modes- Sport, Rain, Road, and Manual.
Meanwhile, suspension duties are handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a horizontal back-link shocker on the rear end.
In India, the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Z900 carries a price-tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 29,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart. In this segment, the bike takes on the Triumph Street Triple R.
