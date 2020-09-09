Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 03:29 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors is likely to launch its Gravitas SUV in India, later this year.
In the latest development, a spy shot of the car has emerged, revealing key details about its interiors. As per the image, the vehicle will feature a dual-tone dashboard, steering-mounted audio control, and a 7-inch instrument console, among others.
To recall, the car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.
The Tata Gravitas will share design elements with its five-seater sibling, the Harrier SUV.
The car will have an eye-catching look, featuring a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, refreshed bumpers, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and connected LED taillamps.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
The vehicle will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine, which is seen on the Harrier. It makes 168hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill will come paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The Tata Gravitas will have a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, push-button engine start, steering-mounted sound controls, and cruise control.
The SUV will pack a 7-inch instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Meanwhile, all the standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors will be offered.
The 7-seater Tata Gravitas will be launched in India later this year and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh. Once launched, the SUV will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.
