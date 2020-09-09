Tata Motors is likely to launch its Gravitas SUV in India, later this year. In the latest development, a spy shot of the car has emerged, revealing key details about its interiors. As per the image, the vehicle will feature a dual-tone dashboard, steering-mounted audio control, and a 7-inch instrument console, among others. To recall, the car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exteriors Tata Gravitas: At a glance

The Tata Gravitas will share design elements with its five-seater sibling, the Harrier SUV. The car will have an eye-catching look, featuring a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, refreshed bumpers, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and connected LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The vehicle will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine, which is seen on the Harrier. It makes 168hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill will come paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin Credits:

The Tata Gravitas will have a spacious seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, push-button engine start, steering-mounted sound controls, and cruise control. The SUV will pack a 7-inch instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Meanwhile, all the standard safety features including multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors will be offered.

Information What about the pricing?