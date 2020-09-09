Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its YZF-R3 motorbike in the USA, with a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition color option. The livery of this variant is inspired by the 2020 YZR-M1 MotoGP two-wheeler (ridden by Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi). It draws power from a 321cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition: At a glance

The YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition offers an eye-catching look, featuring a dark blue and black paint job, coupled with a Monster Energy logo and ENEOS decals on the sides. The motorbike sports a Yamaha R6-inspired front fascia with dual-LED headlamps divided by an air dam in the middle. It also has a digital-analog instrument console, and alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.

Information Power and performance

The Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition draws power from a fuel-injected 321cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that makes 42hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by KYB USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?