Last updated on Sep 09, 2020, 05:48 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its YZF-R3 motorbike in the USA, with a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition color option.
The livery of this variant is inspired by the 2020 YZR-M1 MotoGP two-wheeler (ridden by Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi). It draws power from a 321cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
The YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition offers an eye-catching look, featuring a dark blue and black paint job, coupled with a Monster Energy logo and ENEOS decals on the sides.
The motorbike sports a Yamaha R6-inspired front fascia with dual-LED headlamps divided by an air dam in the middle.
It also has a digital-analog instrument console, and alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax GPR-300 tires.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition draws power from a fuel-injected 321cc parallel-twin cylinder engine that makes 42hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF-R3 MotoGP Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by KYB USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In the USA, the Yamaha YZF-R3 starts at $5,299 (roughly Rs. 3.91 lakh) and goes up to $5,599 (approximately Rs. 4.13 lakh) for the MotoGP Edition.
The bike will also get an Electric Teal color variant which will be up for grabs from November this year.
Meanwhile, it is unclear if and when the two-wheeler will make its way to India.
