Italian automaker Ducati has teased the launch of its BS6-compliant Scrambler motorbikes in India, on its social media handles, without revealing much details. The upcoming motorcycles are expected to be the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro. Both the vehicles will be based on the same platform, share the same frame, and draw power from a 1,079cc, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will sit on a tubular frame and offer a naked-sport design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, and twin exhaust pipes. They will also pack a digital instrument console and a halogen headlamp. The Sport Pro model will be differentiated by matte black body paint, lower handlebars, and cafe racer style bar-end mirrors.

Both the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,079cc, air-cooled, L-Twin engine that generates 86hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill will come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Bosch cornering ABS, and three riding modes- Active, Journey, and City. Suspension duties on the former will be handled by a Marzocchi front fork and Kayaba mono-shock unit, while the latter will get a premium setup from Öhlins.

